Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.
Ally Financial Stock Up 15.5 %
NYSE ALLY traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 9,012,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,921. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial
In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ally Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
