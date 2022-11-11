Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

NYSE ALLY traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 9,012,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,921. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

