Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.0977 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.01745825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006868 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00046691 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.01758026 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.