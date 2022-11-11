Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alto Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $267.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.46. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 150.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

