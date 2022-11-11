Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 30,475 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,475 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 165,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,225. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

