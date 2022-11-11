Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

AMED traded up $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $89.57. 458,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,580. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

