Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
CVE AMX opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.00 million and a P/E ratio of -168.18. Amex Exploration has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.