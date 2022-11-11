Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

CVE AMX opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.00 million and a P/E ratio of -168.18. Amex Exploration has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

