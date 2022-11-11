Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

