Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $118.00

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

