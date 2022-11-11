Analysts Set Expectations for CohBar, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CohBar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.78) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.19). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CohBar’s current full-year earnings is ($4.19) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CohBar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $2.07 on Friday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CohBar

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

