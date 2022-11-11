Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.76. 666,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,500 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

