Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,031.64

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,031.64 ($34.91) and traded as high as GBX 3,105 ($35.75). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,057.50 ($35.20), with a volume of 2,038,932 shares traded.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($36.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($44.33) to GBX 4,000 ($46.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($34.54) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 3,400 ($39.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($39.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 623.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,775.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,032.34.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($30.19) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,789.02). Insiders have bought a total of 273 shares of company stock valued at $718,845 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

