ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 146,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $632.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 66,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

