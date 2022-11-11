Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB One Day Trading Volume Tops $441,258.80 (aBNBc)

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $441,258.80 worth of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB token can now be purchased for $297.90 or 0.01765160 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00590799 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.35 or 0.30772302 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.
Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Profile
The official message board for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB
