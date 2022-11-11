AO World (LON:AO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.16

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.16 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 48.86 ($0.56). AO World shares last traded at GBX 49.48 ($0.57), with a volume of 441,229 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.52) to GBX 65 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £294.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

