Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 44,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
