Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 44,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

