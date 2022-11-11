Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

