Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Blockchain news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 203,490 shares of company stock worth $446,504. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Applied Blockchain by 3,298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 677,709 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLD opened at $2.10 on Friday. Applied Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Blockchain will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

