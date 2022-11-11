Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 818,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $5.27 on Friday, reaching $110.06. 686,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

