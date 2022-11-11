Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Tops $3.58 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.27 million and $3.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00085940 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00069193 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012816 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024126 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005862 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
