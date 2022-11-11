Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Arista Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.55. 2,874,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,327. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock worth $8,883,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.