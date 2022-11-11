Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 278,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,518. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

