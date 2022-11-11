Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:AHH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 278,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,518. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.