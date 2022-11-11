ARMOR Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $361,468.78 and approximately $19,172.53 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00593010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.37 or 0.30888918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

