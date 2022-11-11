Artelo Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Artelo Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15).

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

ARTL stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.