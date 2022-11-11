AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 563.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,654 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,862,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,872,000 after acquiring an additional 613,509 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
