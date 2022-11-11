Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.
Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.92.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
