Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

