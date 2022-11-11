Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.98

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 186657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $250,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 97.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.