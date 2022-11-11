Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) to Issue GBX 2.80 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 566.60 ($6.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 479.80 ($5.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($8.65). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 560.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 583.66. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,196.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.60) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($6.86) to GBX 528 ($6.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 669.71 ($7.71).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

