AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,100 ($35.69) target price on the stock.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($31.95) to GBX 2,700 ($31.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Investec cut AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,717.50.

AVEVF opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

