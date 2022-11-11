AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.90 ($32.90) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.20) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

AXA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €26.62 ($26.62) on Monday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($27.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.51.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

