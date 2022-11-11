B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.34). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
Featured Stories
