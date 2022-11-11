B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.34). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.