B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.64%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,732.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $398,476.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,935 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,737,000 after buying an additional 108,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 87,648 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

