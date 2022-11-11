B. Riley Weighs in on MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INKT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

