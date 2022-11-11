Badger Meter, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.4 %

BMI traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.11. 12,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,878. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $115.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

