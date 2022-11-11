Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,499 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $353.85 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.69.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

