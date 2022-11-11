Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 222,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,459 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.