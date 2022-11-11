Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

