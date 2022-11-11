Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.27- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

