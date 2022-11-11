Basic Attention Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.04 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $376.00 million and $38.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

