Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €49.55 ($49.55) and last traded at €50.26 ($50.26). 5,763,390 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.70 ($51.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.87 and its 200-day moving average is €56.35.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.