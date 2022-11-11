Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

