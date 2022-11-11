Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

BTEGF opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

