Beldex (BDX) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $135.10 million and $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.72 or 0.07571061 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00081336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023493 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

