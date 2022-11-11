Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley Sells 87,531 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

