bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.33 ($4.33) and last traded at €4.34 ($4.34). Approximately 730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.50 ($4.50).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.35. The company has a market cap of $30.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.64.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

