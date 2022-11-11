Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.31 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and approximately $18.31 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005778 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00575390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.76 or 0.29971144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,974,332,226 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

