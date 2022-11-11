BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.53

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.53 and traded as low as C$6.71. BioSyent shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 4,858 shares trading hands.

BioSyent Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

