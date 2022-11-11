BitDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55.46 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001894 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $984.43 million and $55.46 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

