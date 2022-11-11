BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the October 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 286,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 27.2% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 145,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,096. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

