BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 386.4% in October

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 386.4% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 215,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,037. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

