Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,010,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,204,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. 1,246,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,644,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

